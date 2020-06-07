Donald James Rogers
Donald James Rogers, 84, of Huntersville, died June 4th, 2020. He was born January 4th, 1936 in Easton, PA to the late Harold F. and Myrtle V. Rogers. He is preceded in death by daughter Susan Elaine Rogers, brother Mort Rogers, sisters Virginia Otto and Mildred Dickey. He is survived by his wife Gloria Rogers of the home and sons Mark D. Rogers and wife Donna of Concord, NC and Craig S. Rogers and girlfriend Marlee Patterson of Huntersville. He was an engineering graduate of Lafayette College in Easton, PA and was president of DJR Electronics Incorporated of Charlotte, NC. He was a former violinist of the Charlotte Symphony and the Lancaster PA Symphony. A man of many hobbies, he enjoyed wood working, photography and was a licensed HAM radio operator. He also enjoyed woodturning with the Southern Piedmont Woodturners.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, June 7 at James Funeral Home with visitation to follow.

Memorials may be made to your local humane society or the charity of your choice.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
