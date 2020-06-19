Donald Lee Carter
1937 - 2020
Donald Lee Carter, a Charlotte native, 82, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington, NC.

Don is survived by his wife, Judith B. Carter, 77, his son, Daniel Carter, 57, two daughters, Beverly Mills, 58 (Rick Mills, deceased) and Donna Jones, 53 (Chuck Jones), his three grandchildren, Michael Mills, 36 (Jennifer Mills), Jordan Jones, 24 and Carter Jones, 19, and one great granddaughter, McKenna Mills, 15 months.

Don was a computer programmer/analyst by trade and worked at American & Efird for almost 40 years.

Memorial gifts can be directed to the Charlotte Rescue Mission or the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Coastal Cremations of Wilmington is serving the family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Cremations-Wilmington
6 Jacksonville St.
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 392-6032
