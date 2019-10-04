Donald Lee Laney of Charlotte passed away Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded with love.
Don, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was a true patriot and a lover of his country.
A longtime employee of CitiGroup, Don retired as a managing director in 2007. He later worked for Regional Finance up until his diagnosis.
An avid and skilled golfer, Don was a participant in the 2004 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship. A feat he considered his highest achievement in golf.
He loved his family deeply and was extremely generous with his children.
Don is survived by his wife of nearly fifty-one years, Gloria; his daughter, Erin Laney and her partner Christopher Hughes; his daughter, Kyndell Walsh; his son, Brad and his wife Meredith. And five loving grandchildren, Caleb, Blake, Brendan, Miranda and Wren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 Pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at McEwen Pineville Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the at StJude.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2019