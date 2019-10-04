Donald Lee "Don" Laney (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee "Don" Laney.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-544-1412
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald Lee Laney of Charlotte passed away Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded with love.

Don, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was a true patriot and a lover of his country.

A longtime employee of CitiGroup, Don retired as a managing director in 2007. He later worked for Regional Finance up until his diagnosis.

An avid and skilled golfer, Don was a participant in the 2004 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship. A feat he considered his highest achievement in golf.

He loved his family deeply and was extremely generous with his children.

Don is survived by his wife of nearly fifty-one years, Gloria; his daughter, Erin Laney and her partner Christopher Hughes; his daughter, Kyndell Walsh; his son, Brad and his wife Meredith. And five loving grandchildren, Caleb, Blake, Brendan, Miranda and Wren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 Pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at McEwen Pineville Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the at StJude.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.