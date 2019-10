Donald Lee Laney of Charlotte passed away Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded with love.Don, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was a true patriot and a lover of his country.A longtime employee of CitiGroup, Don retired as a managing director in 2007. He later worked for Regional Finance up until his diagnosis.An avid and skilled golfer, Don was a participant in the 2004 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship. A feat he considered his highest achievement in golf.He loved his family deeply and was extremely generous with his children.Don is survived by his wife of nearly fifty-one years, Gloria; his daughter, Erin Laney and her partner Christopher Hughes; his daughter, Kyndell Walsh; his son, Brad and his wife Meredith. And five loving grandchildren, Caleb, Blake, Brendan, Miranda and Wren.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 Pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at McEwen Pineville Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the at StJude.org