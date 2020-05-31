Donald MacEachern Tolmie passed away on May 26, 2020 at age 91.
Don was born on June 21, 1928, the third son of Ronald and Margaret Tolmie of Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from Augustana College in 1950 and received his JD law degree from the University of Illinois in 1953. While Don was at Augustana he met his wife, Joann Phyllis Swanson. They were married on August 15, 1953 and shared a loving marriage and partnership for 66 years.
Don had a highly successful career as a corporate attorney, first with the Pennsylvania Railroad in Chicago and Philadelphia and later with the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Roanoke and Norfolk Virginia. Don retired as Vice President and General Counsel of the Norfolk Southern in 1989.
Don alongside Joann committed themselves to a lifetime of devotion to their family and in service to others. In the 1960's they championed fair housing regulations and racial equality. In the 1970's they sponsored refugee families from war torn Vietnam and Laos, sharing their home until they could settle the refugee families in their own housing. In retirement, Don and Joann traveled to various remote places of the world, eventually visiting Tanzania Africa. Here, in partnership with the Tanzanian Lutheran Church, they established and funded the Faraja Primary School for children with physical disabilities. The school is the only one of its kind in Tanzania and has been recognized by the Tanzanian Parliament and Prime Minister for its benefit to the disabled. From 1999 through 2016, they visited Tanzania over 35 times, earning love and respect throughout Northeast Tanzania where they are affectionately known as Babu and Bibi. For their work, Don and Joann were honored with President George H. W. Bush's Point of Light Award.
Don and Joann have three sons, David (Tracy) of Lake Forest, IL, John (Lynn) of Reisterstown, MD, and Paul (Melissa) of Charlotte, NC along with eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In 2013 Don and Joann moved to Charlotte and became welcomed and loved residents of the Southminster Retirement Community. Don's health declined over the past year and he was grateful to receive excellent care from the Southminster nursing and therapy staff. He died peacefully of natural causes at Southminster.
Don loved his family dearly, sharing with them a sense of justice, compassion, and generosity to others. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind, his deep Christian faith, and for the Faraja School.
A small memorial service was held with immediate family on May 28 at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte. Memorial gifts can be given to the Faraja Fund Foundation (www.farajaschool.org), the Southminster CCRC Community Fund, or to Memory and Movement Charlotte c/o Dr. Charles Edwards.
Don was born on June 21, 1928, the third son of Ronald and Margaret Tolmie of Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from Augustana College in 1950 and received his JD law degree from the University of Illinois in 1953. While Don was at Augustana he met his wife, Joann Phyllis Swanson. They were married on August 15, 1953 and shared a loving marriage and partnership for 66 years.
Don had a highly successful career as a corporate attorney, first with the Pennsylvania Railroad in Chicago and Philadelphia and later with the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Roanoke and Norfolk Virginia. Don retired as Vice President and General Counsel of the Norfolk Southern in 1989.
Don alongside Joann committed themselves to a lifetime of devotion to their family and in service to others. In the 1960's they championed fair housing regulations and racial equality. In the 1970's they sponsored refugee families from war torn Vietnam and Laos, sharing their home until they could settle the refugee families in their own housing. In retirement, Don and Joann traveled to various remote places of the world, eventually visiting Tanzania Africa. Here, in partnership with the Tanzanian Lutheran Church, they established and funded the Faraja Primary School for children with physical disabilities. The school is the only one of its kind in Tanzania and has been recognized by the Tanzanian Parliament and Prime Minister for its benefit to the disabled. From 1999 through 2016, they visited Tanzania over 35 times, earning love and respect throughout Northeast Tanzania where they are affectionately known as Babu and Bibi. For their work, Don and Joann were honored with President George H. W. Bush's Point of Light Award.
Don and Joann have three sons, David (Tracy) of Lake Forest, IL, John (Lynn) of Reisterstown, MD, and Paul (Melissa) of Charlotte, NC along with eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In 2013 Don and Joann moved to Charlotte and became welcomed and loved residents of the Southminster Retirement Community. Don's health declined over the past year and he was grateful to receive excellent care from the Southminster nursing and therapy staff. He died peacefully of natural causes at Southminster.
Don loved his family dearly, sharing with them a sense of justice, compassion, and generosity to others. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind, his deep Christian faith, and for the Faraja School.
A small memorial service was held with immediate family on May 28 at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte. Memorial gifts can be given to the Faraja Fund Foundation (www.farajaschool.org), the Southminster CCRC Community Fund, or to Memory and Movement Charlotte c/o Dr. Charles Edwards.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.