Donald N. Hargro Sr., of Charlotte, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Main. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Grier Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Grier Memorial Chapel with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.



