Athlete, scholar, campus trailblazer, captain of industry, community leader and world traveler - all were terms that described Donald Reid Lineberger (Don). Yet the one that seems most apt was servant leader.
Don played golf with Billy Graham, received an award from Peter Jennings, and shook hands with Eleanor Roosevelt. Accolades like "most likely to succeed" and "man of the year" seemed to follow him both personally and professionally.
At heart, however, he was the same young boy who had rolled the wheelbarrow down to the train depot on behalf of his father Luther; picked up the fish delivered from Chesapeake, Virginia; scaled and cleaned the day's deliveries; and then repacked them in ice for the evening fish fry.
Few would have guessed Don would grow up to sign a professional baseball contract with the St. Louis Browns, and that an injury and redirected energy would lead to a career in financial services that spanned four decades.
From the earliest days as an assistant cashier at Union National Bank/First Union to his tenure as president, chief executive officer and director of First Community Bank (RBC Centura) in Gastonia, Don remained focused on helping those around him. He believed in community reinvestment wherever he lived and worked - Cramerton, Burlington, Asheville, Brevard, Charlotte and Gastonia.
Don served on the N.C. Banking Commission and as a trustee on the N.C. Teachers and State Employees Retirement System (the youngest ever appointed at that time); presided as president for the local Jaycees and Chamber of Commerce; and acted as a director for the Salvation Army, United Way, YMCA, the Rotary and countless other organizations. He also was actively involved in his church, acting as a chairman or board member of countless finance and endowment committees as well as administrative boards as he said, "furthering the kingdom in any way I can."
But the quickest way to Don's heart was a mention of his alma mater, Appalachian State. Don was part of a four-generation legacy started by his mother, Stella, who graduated at the age of 17. Don, his son Don Jr., and grandsons Sam and Ben all followed in her footsteps. A university spokesperson said, "Don Lineberger is probably the only person in our history to have been voted 'Mr. Appalachian,' the president of the student government, president of the alumni association, distinguished alumni and chairman of the board of trustees."
But those who knew him best said that the role Don prized most was father and husband to his wife of 65 years, Gladys Carr Lineberger. For a decade, Don served as the primary caregiver for his wife who suffered from Parkinson's disease. Don's final journey came May 16, just three weeks after celebrating his 87th birthday, and four months after the death of his beloved wife.
Don is survived by his brother L. Truett Lineberger, D.D.S. (Sandy), as well as the following children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Donald Jr. (wife Elizabeth, children Samuel and Benjamin); Stephen (wife Dorothy, children Cameron, and Edward and Elise Lineberger Festa and grandchild Stella Hughes Festa); Kent (wife Christa, children Miles and Maddi); and Susan (husband Kris Driver, children Reid and Ryan Oliver, and grandchild Maghen Rose Oliver).
Donations in Don's memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, 190 East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, N.C. 28052, or to the charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Lineberger family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.