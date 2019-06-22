Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald S. Redding. View Sign Service Information Pugh Funeral Home Chapel in Asheboro 437 Sunset Ave. Asheboro , NC 27203 (336)-625-2171 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald S. Redding, Sr. was devoted to his family and to his faith, to Carolina sports and to his career as a banker. He was a storyteller, a teacher, and a listener who brought joy to the many circles of his long and wonderful life. On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Don died peacefully in his sleep following a long illness and a recent cancer diagnosis. He was 82.



Don was Tar Heel born on May 5, 1937 in Asheboro, North Carolina. He held the community close to his heart and was buried there on June 12 following a graveside service.



Don was Tar Heel bred. As a child in Asheboro, Don and his older brother "Smoke" put up a basketball goal in a vacant lot next to their house. They played deep into the night under the glow of a streetlight. It was a boyhood enriched by Scouts and centered at Central United Methodist Church. As a teenager, Don worked at his Dad's business, Southern Crown Milling. It was hard, physical work, 56 hours a week for 15 cents an hour.



The job made him strong. That paid off during his storied career as a star of Asheboro High School's football and basketball teams, earning All-State accolades in both. He played fullback and linebacker and was a three-year starter. In basketball, Asheboro High won the state championship in 1955 with Don scoring 37 points in the title game. Don was inducted into Asheboro High School's Sports Hall of Fame.



Don was a Carolina Tar Heel. He, of course, attended the college 'neath the oaks. At his beloved University of North Carolina, Don excelled athletically and was an NFL draft pick. But he also excelled academically and chose that path. He was named to two All-Conference Academic teams, inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society, and received numerous awards for scholarship and leadership.



Don was a Tar Heel for life. For years, he went to virtually every home and away football game, hundreds of basketball games, and supported scores of student-athletes through a scholarship in his name. After earning his undergraduate degree and MBA at UNC, he began a long and successful career in banking, culminating in 32 years with Bank of America and was ultimately promoted to Senior Vice President at the bank. Don instructed hundreds of students during 16 years at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and at seven other universities. For his professional and community contributions, Don received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, bestowed by North Carolina Governor James Hunt.



Most of Don's professional and retirement years were spent in Charlotte. He was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church, serving in several leadership positions and taking great joy in continually learning more about his faith with the members of his Ownbey Sunday School Class that he adored.



Don loved Charlotte. He never forgot the fun of dressing up in a tux for the Hornets' first game, eagerly took friends to Green's Lunch for hot dogs, and beamed when his grandchildren joined him at Panthers games. His greatest joy was going to Carolina games in Chapel Hill accompanied by his son Buzzy, longtime and loving companion Linda Myers, and friends from the bank and church.



Don was pre-deceased by his parents, William Frank Redding, Jr. and Viola Sanborn Redding, by his brother William Frank Redding III ("Smoke"), and by his son Donald Jr. ("Buzzy"). He is survived by Linda Myers of Charlotte, daughters Julie Schotzinger (Robert) of Raleigh and Sally Hanchett (Jim) of Bloomington, Indiana, by seven grandchildren (Christopher, Jessie, Katie, Jackson, Logan, Ben, and Kara), by his brother Milton Redding (Linda) of Asheboro, his sister-in-law Joan Redding, and his nieces Rebecca, Marianne, Nancy, and Elizabeth, and by Linda Myers' sister Marlene Myers Josephsohn (David), niece Lauren, and nephew Daniel.



A memorial service to honor Don's life, a true Tar Heel life, will be held at Myers Park United Methodist Church on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2pm with Bill Roth officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Asheboro City Schools Education Foundation. The legend in the check should read "Lee J. Stone Fund, in memory of Don Redding." Mailing address: P.O. Box 1103, Asheboro, NC 27204. Donations in Don's honor may also be made to the as a Memorial tribute by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1 or at

Donald S. Redding, Sr. was devoted to his family and to his faith, to Carolina sports and to his career as a banker. He was a storyteller, a teacher, and a listener who brought joy to the many circles of his long and wonderful life. On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Don died peacefully in his sleep following a long illness and a recent cancer diagnosis. He was 82.Don was Tar Heel born on May 5, 1937 in Asheboro, North Carolina. He held the community close to his heart and was buried there on June 12 following a graveside service.Don was Tar Heel bred. As a child in Asheboro, Don and his older brother "Smoke" put up a basketball goal in a vacant lot next to their house. They played deep into the night under the glow of a streetlight. It was a boyhood enriched by Scouts and centered at Central United Methodist Church. As a teenager, Don worked at his Dad's business, Southern Crown Milling. It was hard, physical work, 56 hours a week for 15 cents an hour.The job made him strong. That paid off during his storied career as a star of Asheboro High School's football and basketball teams, earning All-State accolades in both. He played fullback and linebacker and was a three-year starter. In basketball, Asheboro High won the state championship in 1955 with Don scoring 37 points in the title game. Don was inducted into Asheboro High School's Sports Hall of Fame.Don was a Carolina Tar Heel. He, of course, attended the college 'neath the oaks. At his beloved University of North Carolina, Don excelled athletically and was an NFL draft pick. But he also excelled academically and chose that path. He was named to two All-Conference Academic teams, inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society, and received numerous awards for scholarship and leadership.Don was a Tar Heel for life. For years, he went to virtually every home and away football game, hundreds of basketball games, and supported scores of student-athletes through a scholarship in his name. After earning his undergraduate degree and MBA at UNC, he began a long and successful career in banking, culminating in 32 years with Bank of America and was ultimately promoted to Senior Vice President at the bank. Don instructed hundreds of students during 16 years at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and at seven other universities. For his professional and community contributions, Don received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, bestowed by North Carolina Governor James Hunt.Most of Don's professional and retirement years were spent in Charlotte. He was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church, serving in several leadership positions and taking great joy in continually learning more about his faith with the members of his Ownbey Sunday School Class that he adored.Don loved Charlotte. He never forgot the fun of dressing up in a tux for the Hornets' first game, eagerly took friends to Green's Lunch for hot dogs, and beamed when his grandchildren joined him at Panthers games. His greatest joy was going to Carolina games in Chapel Hill accompanied by his son Buzzy, longtime and loving companion Linda Myers, and friends from the bank and church.Don was pre-deceased by his parents, William Frank Redding, Jr. and Viola Sanborn Redding, by his brother William Frank Redding III ("Smoke"), and by his son Donald Jr. ("Buzzy"). He is survived by Linda Myers of Charlotte, daughters Julie Schotzinger (Robert) of Raleigh and Sally Hanchett (Jim) of Bloomington, Indiana, by seven grandchildren (Christopher, Jessie, Katie, Jackson, Logan, Ben, and Kara), by his brother Milton Redding (Linda) of Asheboro, his sister-in-law Joan Redding, and his nieces Rebecca, Marianne, Nancy, and Elizabeth, and by Linda Myers' sister Marlene Myers Josephsohn (David), niece Lauren, and nephew Daniel.A memorial service to honor Don's life, a true Tar Heel life, will be held at Myers Park United Methodist Church on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2pm with Bill Roth officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Asheboro City Schools Education Foundation. The legend in the check should read "Lee J. Stone Fund, in memory of Don Redding." Mailing address: P.O. Box 1103, Asheboro, NC 27204. Donations in Don's honor may also be made to the as a Memorial tribute by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1 or at Published in Charlotte Observer on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.