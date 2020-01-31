Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald St. Onge Jr.. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Sharon Memorial Cemetery Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald D. St. Onge Jr. BURKBURNETT, TX - On January 20, 2020, a proud Air Force Veteran, faithful friend, and beloved brother, son, uncle, and cousin passed away unexpectedly. Donald David St. Onge Jr. (Donnie) was born August 13, 1975, in Raleigh, NC to Donald David Sr. and Elizabeth Ann St. Onge. Donnie spent his early years in the Raleigh/Sanford, North Carolina area, moving later to upstate New York. Donnie was a 1994 graduate of Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton, NY before enlisting in the Air Force. Donnie achieved the rank of Master Sargent before retiring after 20 years of honorable service in August of 2014. Donnie's proud military service includes assignments at amazing bases such as Eglin, Keflavik, Seymour Johnson, Elmendorf and Tyndall. He also proudly served a combat tour at Camp Freedom in Qatar. Throughout his distinguished career he forged strong relationships with his fellow Airmen, most notably in his longest assignment with the 90th Squadron "Dicemen" at Elmendorf, Alaska. Donnie is preceded in death by his father, Donald David St. Onge Sr., and grandparents Harvey and Florence St. Onge. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Lib) St. Onge, brothers: Danny (wife Aminta) and James (wife Kerry), sisters: Sally Yeakley (husband Jeff) and Leah St. Onge, He is also survived by nieces: Laura, Elena, Anna, Danielle and Sammi, and nephews: Jordan, Ryan, Tyler, Cooper, Christian, Stephen and Preston. Other survivors include; Louise and Ken Rape, Paul and Alex Preusser, Lucy and Abbey Hatley, and many, many others. It is said, that the truest friends are our chosen family. In that, we must recognize William and Karen Hassan and family. Their son Zach and Donnie built the strongest of friendships. That friendship was nurtured by William and Karen and forged in their bond with Christ. A Graveside Military Funeral will be held at Sharon Memorial Cemetery in Charlotte, NC on February 15, 2020, at 1:00pm. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America (

