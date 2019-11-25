Donald (Bud) Starnes, age 75, died November 24th at home. Bud worked for Delta Airlines for over 30 years. He was the son of the late Glenn and Hazel Starnes. He leaves behind his wife Lisa Starnes of 17 years. Special thanks to his Daughter Vicki Brinkley for all of her love and support.
Services are Graveside at 12:00 PM on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208.
In lieu of flowers, Bud wishes for contributions be made to Hospice of Charlotte. P.O. Box 470408 Charlotte N.C. 28247.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 25, 2019