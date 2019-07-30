Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Bierfischer Beckham. View Sign Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Bierfischer Beckham of Davidson, NC passed peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 46 years, Bob Beckham; beloved daughters, Kelsey Gritt (Brian) and Leslie Beckham; cherished granddaughter, Libby Gritt; sisters Chrissy Crisp (Chip) and Tracy West (Gary); niece, Sidney West. Her parents were the late Carl Bernard and Dorothy Quidley Bierfischer. Donna was born on December 12, 1950 in Charleston, SC. She spent her early childhood in Charleston, her teen and early adulthood years in Tampa, Florida. She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa and attended St. Leo College. She later planted roots in Charlotte where she would marry and raise her daughters and dote on her precious granddaughter. She spent many years taking care of her family, her home and her community. She was active with her church and the Girl Scouts of America. Later in life she worked as an Analyst for Wachovia and retired in 2012. She loved to cook, the theater, and traveling and she is now free to travel the universe. She was selfless, compassionate, sensitive, kind, and loving. An advocate for all of God's furry critters. She had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room. She lived a vibrant life and we are honored to have had her to call wife, mommy, Grammy, sister, aunt, friend and co-worker. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Davidson, NC. The family will receive friends at 1:30pm followed by a service at 3pm. Following the service the family would like to celebrate their dearly loved Donna with laughter and beautiful memories at Basilico Italiano Restaurant in Concord, NC. To honor Donna's life and love of animals the family is requesting that memorial gifts be made to The Humane Society of Charlotte, NC.

