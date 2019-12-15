Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Collins. View Sign Service Information National Cremation 5400 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-537-8414 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Holy Covenant United Church of Christ 3501 West WT Harris Boulevard Charlotte , NC View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Holy Covenant United Church of Christ 3501 West WT Harris Boulevard Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Funderburk Collins CHARLOTTE - Donna Funderburk Collins passed away peacefully on Saturday December 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Donna was born April 11, 1960, to the late William Franklin "Bill" Funderburk and the late Jean Carol Lindsay Funderburk. Donna graduated from Independence High School and lived in Charlotte surrounded by friends who adored her kindness and grace. She and business partner Barbara Lees founded and ran Balloon Designs Unlimited for many years. No corporate balloon installation was too big for the company and no child's birthday party too small. In the last several years, she was a member of the American Immersion Theater troupe and loved performing live theater. She was a beloved long time member of Holy Covenant United Church of Christ. Donna is survived by two sisters, Tammie Funderburk Edenfield (Charles) of Matthews, Jennifer Funderburk Owens (David) of Polkton, a brother Eugene Funderburk (Caryn) of Chapin, SC; and many precious nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces: Andrew Edenfield (Christina) and their child, Gabriel; Joseph Edenfield (Jennifer) and their children, Cameron, Chelsea and Courtney; Mary Ruth Edenfield and her son, Anthony Watts and daughter Jasmine; Avery Owens, Johnathan and Sarah Funderburk. Donna will be missed by many who loved her and her cheerful, gracious presence. Special thanks go to dear friends of Donna's who visited and prayed with her during her hospitalization. Her memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Holy Covenant United Church of Christ with Rev. Nancy E. Allison officiating. Her family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 pm prior at Holy Covenant. Memorials may be made to the American , , Juvenile Diabetes Research Association or Holy Covenant United Church of Christ at 3501 West WT Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28269.

Donna Funderburk Collins CHARLOTTE - Donna Funderburk Collins passed away peacefully on Saturday December 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Donna was born April 11, 1960, to the late William Franklin "Bill" Funderburk and the late Jean Carol Lindsay Funderburk. Donna graduated from Independence High School and lived in Charlotte surrounded by friends who adored her kindness and grace. She and business partner Barbara Lees founded and ran Balloon Designs Unlimited for many years. No corporate balloon installation was too big for the company and no child's birthday party too small. In the last several years, she was a member of the American Immersion Theater troupe and loved performing live theater. She was a beloved long time member of Holy Covenant United Church of Christ. Donna is survived by two sisters, Tammie Funderburk Edenfield (Charles) of Matthews, Jennifer Funderburk Owens (David) of Polkton, a brother Eugene Funderburk (Caryn) of Chapin, SC; and many precious nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces: Andrew Edenfield (Christina) and their child, Gabriel; Joseph Edenfield (Jennifer) and their children, Cameron, Chelsea and Courtney; Mary Ruth Edenfield and her son, Anthony Watts and daughter Jasmine; Avery Owens, Johnathan and Sarah Funderburk. Donna will be missed by many who loved her and her cheerful, gracious presence. Special thanks go to dear friends of Donna's who visited and prayed with her during her hospitalization. Her memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Holy Covenant United Church of Christ with Rev. Nancy E. Allison officiating. Her family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 pm prior at Holy Covenant. Memorials may be made to the American , , Juvenile Diabetes Research Association or Holy Covenant United Church of Christ at 3501 West WT Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28269. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close