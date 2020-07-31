1/1
Donna Geer Keeter
1963 - 2020
Donna, passed away at home on July 23, 2020. She was a Charlotte native. Born to the late Charles and Willie Mae Boyce Geer. She graduated West Charlotte H.S. in 1971. She worked for Presbyterian Hospital nursing for 20 years. In addition to her parents Donna is preceded in death by her sister Lynn Caulder. She is survived by brother Charles Geer and sister-in law Teresa Geer. Daughter Suzy Keeter, 3 grandchildren Van, Dylan, and Stephen Keeter-Wiseman. Nieces Jessica, Jennifer, Hannah and nephew Aaron. A life loving soul-mate of 30-yrs. Scott Ashbury. She truly love her family and cats. Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Greensboro NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 31, 2020.
