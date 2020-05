Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Donna Hunter Miller, 65 of Charlotte, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at her residence. Burial services will be held privately at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Grier Funeral Service Inc. 115 John McCarroll Avenue entrusted with arrangements.



