Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412

Donna Jean Burd Turner passed away on April 27, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born in Canonsburg, PA to the late David and Bessie Burd, December 10, 1940.



Donna married William Turner in 1962, and they lived in Columbus, Ohio, Lake Forest, Illinois, Bloomfield, NJ and currently Weddington, NC for the last 29 years.



She received her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Westminster College and Masters in Adult Education from Montclair State University. Donna spent her entire career helping others improve their lives and making a difference. She was an Elementary grade teacher in Lake Bluff, Illinois, Elementary Special Education Teacher in Columbus, Ohio and high school Special Education Teacher in East Orange, NJ. On moving to Charlotte in 1990, she worked for the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services.



Donna enjoyed traveling, including many trips to Disney and taking cruises in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.



She is survived by her husband William, her son Mark Turner of New Jersey and daughter Erica McKinley of Weddington, as well as grandchildren Connor McKinley, Karly Turner, Ally Turner and Mark Turner.



The family requests that people make donations to in support of melanoma cancer research, in lieu of sending flowers.



Memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the McEwen Funeral Home 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.



Online condolences may be shared at

