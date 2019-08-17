Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee Bresina. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Lee Bresina, 65, of Matthews, NC, passed away on August 13, 2019 in her home surrounded by family.



Donna was born in Paterson, New Jersey on October 2, 1953. She attended Hawthorne High School in New Jersey. Donna married Stephen Anthony Bresina on March 19, 1975 in Tampa, Florida.



Donna was a loving and dedicated mother to her children and cherished her role as Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked at Home Depot in Matthews for 25 years as a Customer Service Professional.



Donna was preceded in death by her father, John Zwier; and husband, Stephen Bresina. In addition to her mother, Mae Zwier, Donna is survived by her sons, Anthony Bresina and fiance, Jessica, of Matthews, NC; Chris Bresina and wife, Rikki, of Granite Falls, NC; adopted daughter, Lysa Seymour of Monroe, NC; twin brother Robert and brothers, John, Richard, Kenneth; sisters, Gail, Laurie, Sandy, Amy, Kathy, Patty, Barbara; grandchildren, Stephen, Josh, Chelbe, Kaleigh, Ryan, Nicole; and 4 great-grandchildren.



The family of Donna wish to extend our sincere thanks to Reza Nazemzadeh, MD and the Levine Cancer Institute.



Friends are invited to share in their memories of Donna at the funeral services in North Carolina which will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 4000 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, NC.



Services in New Jersey will include a visitation on Friday, August 23rd from 5-7PM at Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave. #2424, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 and graveside services on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00AM at Fair Lawn Cemetery, Fair Lawn, NJ.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.





