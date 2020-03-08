Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Murphy Heim. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Donna lived to love and support others, particularly her family. She was a fantastic cook and baker and was always up to provide a cake or pie to anyone with a sweet tooth. Donna volunteered as a school nurse, at church pot-lucks, and spent most of her weekends at local sports fields watching her two children play. Donna saw her son join the Marine Corps and later the FBI while her daughter became a successful lawyer.



Donna and Jerry eventually moved to Cornelius, NC to be closer to their daughter. After Jerry's passing in 2006, Donna moved to Falls Church, VA to start yet another chapter in her life. The newest tradition for Donna became the weekly Sunday dinners, prepared for her son, daughter in law and three grandchildren. She passed her love of cooking and baking on to her grandchildren, including everyone's favorite, apple pie. Donna was a strong, independent and curious person, living on her own until her final days. She will be remembered as a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and a giving soul.



She is survived by her daughter Barbara Heim and son-in-law Sam Lucas of Charlotte, NC, her son Henry Heim, daughter-in-law Lisa Heim, and their children, Hannah, Lauren and Ethan of Annandale, VA.



A memorial service will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Humane Society.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





