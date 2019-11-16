Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorathy (Stewart) Link. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born on January 23, 1956 in Charlotte NC, she was the daughter of the late Ivey W. Stewart, Jr. and Harriet Thigpen Stewart. Mrs. Link was employed with the Elbert County Board of Education with 23 years of service and currently serving as secretary to the Superintendent. She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, Clerk of the Session and Treasurer.



She is survived by her husband: Randy R. Link; one daughter: Harriet L. Rider (Josh) of Commerce; one son: Rusty Link (Britani) of Hartwell; one brother: Ivey W. Stewart, III (Lili Macklin) of Columbus OH; three grandchildren: Jase Rider, Knox Rider and Raegan Link. Mrs. Link was preceded in death by her parents.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Strickland funeral Home of Hartwell. Other times the family will be at the home.



A memorial service celebrating Dorathy's life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Lugo and Mr. Kevin Heaton officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sharon Presbyterian Church, 275 Sharon Church Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.



The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at

Mrs. Dorathy Stewart Link, 63, of Tom Cobb Drive, Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.Born on January 23, 1956 in Charlotte NC, she was the daughter of the late Ivey W. Stewart, Jr. and Harriet Thigpen Stewart. Mrs. Link was employed with the Elbert County Board of Education with 23 years of service and currently serving as secretary to the Superintendent. She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, Clerk of the Session and Treasurer.She is survived by her husband: Randy R. Link; one daughter: Harriet L. Rider (Josh) of Commerce; one son: Rusty Link (Britani) of Hartwell; one brother: Ivey W. Stewart, III (Lili Macklin) of Columbus OH; three grandchildren: Jase Rider, Knox Rider and Raegan Link. Mrs. Link was preceded in death by her parents.The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Strickland funeral Home of Hartwell. Other times the family will be at the home.A memorial service celebrating Dorathy's life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Lugo and Mr. Kevin Heaton officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sharon Presbyterian Church, 275 Sharon Church Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close