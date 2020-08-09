Doreen Ivy Gibbon, 88, passed away peacefully on August 1st at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC.
She was born in Grays, Essex, England, to Henry and Ivy Greenwood
Doreen attended Southampton University where she obtained a degree in social work
While working in Nottingham and Birmingham as a social worker and a childcare officer she met her husband John at a scouting event. They were married in the fall of 1959 and were blessed with two boys and a girl.
In 1967, they moved to America where Doreen lovingly raised her family in Charlotte
She was a founding member of Sardis Swim Club where she could always be seen on the tennis courts or cheering on her children, and later grandchildren at swim and dive meets.
Doreen continued with her love of scouts and was a den mother for Pack 33. Later became the first female pack leader in Mecklenburg County. She then became leader of Girl Scout Troop 411 and continued in this role for 20 years. Finally, she worked on the Hornet's Nest Council Gold Award committee for another 10 years before retiring from the Girl Scouts with her 50-year award.
Doreen was a devoted Christian and very involved at St Michael's Anglican Church and was inducted into the Legion of St. Michael for her service.
Doreen was a wonderful lady and always strived to be a friend to anyone that needed one. She always kept the British side of her, knowing that all problems could be solved with a cup of tea.
She is survived by her devoted husband John Duncan Gibbon; her three children, David Phillip Gibbon of Melbourne Fl., Andrew Michael Gibbon of Charlotte, NC, and Susan Gibbon Crosby of Matthews, NC; daughter-in-law, Natalie Trusdell Gibbon; son-in-law, Phillip William Crosby; and grandchildren, Allen William, Michael Ian, and Lara Elizabeth Crosby.
Due to Covid a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St Michael's Anglican Church, 2211 Margaret Wallace Rd, Matthews, NC 28105. Please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
to read Mrs. Gibbon's full obituary.