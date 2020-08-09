1/1
Doreen Ivy Gibbon
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doreen Ivy Gibbon, 88, passed away peacefully on August 1st at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC.

She was born in Grays, Essex, England, to Henry and Ivy Greenwood

Doreen attended Southampton University where she obtained a degree in social work

While working in Nottingham and Birmingham as a social worker and a childcare officer she met her husband John at a scouting event. They were married in the fall of 1959 and were blessed with two boys and a girl.

In 1967, they moved to America where Doreen lovingly raised her family in Charlotte

She was a founding member of Sardis Swim Club where she could always be seen on the tennis courts or cheering on her children, and later grandchildren at swim and dive meets.

Doreen continued with her love of scouts and was a den mother for Pack 33. Later became the first female pack leader in Mecklenburg County. She then became leader of Girl Scout Troop 411 and continued in this role for 20 years. Finally, she worked on the Hornet's Nest Council Gold Award committee for another 10 years before retiring from the Girl Scouts with her 50-year award.

Doreen was a devoted Christian and very involved at St Michael's Anglican Church and was inducted into the Legion of St. Michael for her service.

Doreen was a wonderful lady and always strived to be a friend to anyone that needed one. She always kept the British side of her, knowing that all problems could be solved with a cup of tea.

She is survived by her devoted husband John Duncan Gibbon; her three children, David Phillip Gibbon of Melbourne Fl., Andrew Michael Gibbon of Charlotte, NC, and Susan Gibbon Crosby of Matthews, NC; daughter-in-law, Natalie Trusdell Gibbon; son-in-law, Phillip William Crosby; and grandchildren, Allen William, Michael Ian, and Lara Elizabeth Crosby.

Due to Covid a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St Michael's Anglican Church, 2211 Margaret Wallace Rd, Matthews, NC 28105. Please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com to read Mrs. Gibbon's full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
(704) 545-3553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved