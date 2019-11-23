Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Boris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Jo Boris 12/15/1944 - 11/17/2019 PINEVILLE - Doris Jo Boris (nee Glownia), 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Pineville, NC on November 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Walter and children, Nicole, Melisa, and Andrew, all of Pineville, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Bartoo of Palm Harbor, FL; brother, Hon. Joseph Glownia of Elma, NY; and many loving family members. Born in Elma, New York, Doris was the daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Glownia. A graduate of Iroquois High School, Doris attended Kent State University where she received a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Her telecommunications career included positions with WKYC-TV NBC in Cleveland and Continental Cable Systems in Lake County, OH. After serving as the Cable TV Project Director with the City of Cleveland, she joined the City of Charlotte in the role of Cable Communications Administrator. Doris founded Cabltrac Incorporated, supporting local NC and SC communities with their telecommunications needs, and she served as former president and executive secretary for the Southeastern Association of Telecommunications Officers and Administrators. Doris loved spending time at the beach, reading, and cheering on the Carolina Panthers. She will be remembered for her quick wit, independent streak, and dedication to her family and friends. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Doris' spirit, the family requests that all who wish to participate make a donation to The via the Doris Jo Boris Memorial Fundraising Page (

