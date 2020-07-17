1/1
Doris E. Pharr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris E. Pharr (86) passed on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Novant Health-Huntersville. Doris was one of six children in the union of the late Sidney Pharr and Gladys Graves Pharr and was the granddaughter of the late Dr. Walter Graves and Lillian Cruz Graves.

Doris was educated in the Charlotte City School System and received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Johnson C. Smith University. She retired from Beechfield Elementary School in Baltimore, MD.

She leaves to mourn, one sister, Jacqueline Pharr of Charlotte, a sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with other family members and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved