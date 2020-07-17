Doris E. Pharr (86) passed on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Novant Health-Huntersville. Doris was one of six children in the union of the late Sidney Pharr and Gladys Graves Pharr and was the granddaughter of the late Dr. Walter Graves and Lillian Cruz Graves.



Doris was educated in the Charlotte City School System and received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Johnson C. Smith University. She retired from Beechfield Elementary School in Baltimore, MD.



She leaves to mourn, one sister, Jacqueline Pharr of Charlotte, a sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with other family members and friends.



