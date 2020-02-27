Doris Mildred Ferrell, age 94, widow of the late Ralph Houston Ferrell, Sr., passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Born in Fort Mill, SC, she was a daughter of the late Albert Kale Culp and Willie Pate Collins Culp. Mrs. Ferrell was a home maker and a member of Carolina Christian Ministries. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, canning fruits and vegetables, and playing Canasta.
Mrs. Ferrell is survived by five children, Diane Bennett Griffin (Danny), Ralph Houston Ferrell, Jr. (Mary), Steve Allyn Ferrell (Cathy), Ray Douglas Ferrell (Jill), and Lynn Freeman (Kerry); 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Ross Culp, Kale Culp, and Billy Culp; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, William Bryant Ferrell; two grandchildren; a son-in-law, David Bennett; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Ferrell; a sister, Ruby Ferrell; and a brother, Clarence Culp.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2020