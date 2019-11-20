Doris Ayscue Frazier, age 89, widow of the late John S. Frazier, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Mrs. Frazier was a daughter of the late Ira Morris Ayscue and Virgie Abbott Ayscue. She was a retired teacher and Assistant Director with Carolina Christian School from 1985 - 2007. She was a foster parent for 35 years and was a member of West Mecklenburg Baptist Church.
Mrs. Frazier is survived by four children, Brenda Thompson (Larry), John Frazier, Jr. (Marsha), Melanie Frazier Royal, and Rose Marie Frazier; six grandchildren, Tina Eury, Tracy Helton, John Frazier, III, John Royal, Grayson Royal, and Elijah Royal; four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, Coleman Ayscue and Billy Ayscue; and a sister, Janet Swanner.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 or the - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 20, 2019