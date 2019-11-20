Doris Frazier

Guest Book
  • "Moma Doris was a part of my life from the time I was born,..."
    - Melinda Kuykendall Bell
  • "RIP Ms. Doris. You were a very sweet and God loving woman...."
    - Tracy Miles (Clark)
  • "Such a beautiful person inside and out I have so many..."
    - Cathy Nivens
  • "She is home. He will wipe away all her tears and she shall..."
    - Terri Almond
Service Information
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC
28208
(704)-395-0055
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doris Ayscue Frazier, age 89, widow of the late John S. Frazier, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Mrs. Frazier was a daughter of the late Ira Morris Ayscue and Virgie Abbott Ayscue. She was a retired teacher and Assistant Director with Carolina Christian School from 1985 - 2007. She was a foster parent for 35 years and was a member of West Mecklenburg Baptist Church.

Mrs. Frazier is survived by four children, Brenda Thompson (Larry), John Frazier, Jr. (Marsha), Melanie Frazier Royal, and Rose Marie Frazier; six grandchildren, Tina Eury, Tracy Helton, John Frazier, III, John Royal, Grayson Royal, and Elijah Royal; four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, Coleman Ayscue and Billy Ayscue; and a sister, Janet Swanner.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 or the - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.