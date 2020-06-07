Doris (Channell) Garrett
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Channell Garrett, 88, of Mooresville died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Born April 17, 1932 in Greensboro, GA, to the late Henry and Louise Channell. Doris worked for Fireman's Fund Insurance of Atlanta, GA before assuming the role of a housekeeper and homemaker. Mrs. Garrett was an active member of First Baptist Church Mooresville, where she attended the Kingdom Seekers Sunday School class and was a member of the XYZ Choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth, to whom she was married to for 53 years; and by all 11 of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her only son, Vic Garrett and wife, Terri of Mooresville; grandchildren, Brittany of Charlotte and Troy of Sarasota, FL; and as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6 from 3:00-4:00 PM with a service following at 4:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church Street, Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Garrett family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved