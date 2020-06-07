Doris Channell Garrett, 88, of Mooresville died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born April 17, 1932 in Greensboro, GA, to the late Henry and Louise Channell. Doris worked for Fireman's Fund Insurance of Atlanta, GA before assuming the role of a housekeeper and homemaker. Mrs. Garrett was an active member of First Baptist Church Mooresville, where she attended the Kingdom Seekers Sunday School class and was a member of the XYZ Choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth, to whom she was married to for 53 years; and by all 11 of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her only son, Vic Garrett and wife, Terri of Mooresville; grandchildren, Brittany of Charlotte and Troy of Sarasota, FL; and as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6 from 3:00-4:00 PM with a service following at 4:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church Street, Mooresville, NC 28115.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Garrett family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.