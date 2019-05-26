Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris H. White. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

On May 21, 2019 Doris went home to be with her Lord. She was the daughter of the late Charles Emmett Helms and Elizabeth Judkins Helms of Charlotte, North Carolina.



Doris grew up in the real Dilworth Road West and Myers Park. She graduated from Central High School and Junior College in Buena Vista, Virginia, and attended Queens College.



Doris received her insurance license with American Guarantee in Portland, Oregon. Doris then opened the Charlotte office and the rest was a dream come true.



She was a member of the Liberty Hall Chapter of the DAR. Doris recently received an award for fifty plus years of dedicated service to NCSDAR. Doris and Marvin enjoyed going to the plays at the old Courthouse Theatre in Concord, NC. She also loved traveling to New Orleans, LA, Seattle, WA, and Victoria, Canada.



She was preceded in death by her soulmate and beloved husband, Marvin White, who passed away on April 27, 2017.



She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia White; grandsons, Steven W. Foard, Brian S. Foard and Andrew H. Ford; granddaughter, Victoria E. Meyer and six great grandchildren, Hunter, Luke, Gunner, Brian- Charlie, Malachi and Makayla.



In lieu of flowers, Doris requested that memorial contributions be sent to the ,



A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a funeral service following at 12:00 pm. A committal service will immediately follow at Evergreen City Cemetery.



On May 21, 2019 Doris went home to be with her Lord. She was the daughter of the late Charles Emmett Helms and Elizabeth Judkins Helms of Charlotte, North Carolina.Doris grew up in the real Dilworth Road West and Myers Park. She graduated from Central High School and Junior College in Buena Vista, Virginia, and attended Queens College.Doris received her insurance license with American Guarantee in Portland, Oregon. Doris then opened the Charlotte office and the rest was a dream come true.She was a member of the Liberty Hall Chapter of the DAR. Doris recently received an award for fifty plus years of dedicated service to NCSDAR. Doris and Marvin enjoyed going to the plays at the old Courthouse Theatre in Concord, NC. She also loved traveling to New Orleans, LA, Seattle, WA, and Victoria, Canada.She was preceded in death by her soulmate and beloved husband, Marvin White, who passed away on April 27, 2017.She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia White; grandsons, Steven W. Foard, Brian S. Foard and Andrew H. Ford; granddaughter, Victoria E. Meyer and six great grandchildren, Hunter, Luke, Gunner, Brian- Charlie, Malachi and Makayla.In lieu of flowers, Doris requested that memorial contributions be sent to the , www.donatenow.heart.org or to the , .A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a funeral service following at 12:00 pm. A committal service will immediately follow at Evergreen City Cemetery.Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on May 26, 2019

