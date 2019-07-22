Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Hovis Wilson. View Sign Service Information Gaskin Funeral Services 14617 West Lawyers Rd. Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-882-6733 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Assurance United Methodist Church 9700 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Huntersville , NC View Map Service 12:00 PM Assurance United Methodist Church 9700 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Huntersville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs Wilson, 91, passed away peacefully at Harris Hospice Unit, Novant Presbyterian Main Hospital July 18, 2019, in the presence of her family.



She was born September 15, 1927 in Gaston County NC, the daughter of the late Gary Henry Hovis and Faye Robinson Hovis.



Mrs Wilson is a graduate of Pfeiffer College. As a dedicated mom she raised 4 children prior to going to work for Smith Turf & Irrigation in 1973 for 20 years. Mrs Wilson was an active, dedicated member at Assurance United Methodist Church, involved in Sunday School Class and Birthday Card Ministry.



She was predeceased by her husband Ben Austin Wilson, son in law Mike Mullis, and great grandson Gabriel Jordan.



Mrs Wilson is survived by her brother Ray Hovis and wife Phyllis of Chapin, SC, children Cindy Mullis of Charlotte, NC, Ron Wilson and wife Susan, Jerry Wilson and wife Krista, all of Matthews, NC, and Gary Wilson and wife Tammy of Belmont, NC.



Also surviving her are seven grandchildren, Steve Smith, and Kenna Rodriguez of Matthews, NC, David Wilson and wife Deidre of Indian Trail, NC, Christina Arethas of Charleston, SC, Travis Wilson and fiance Brooke Smith of Belmont, NC, Kayla Lemponen and husband Tim of Gastonia, NC, Evan Wilson of Charlotte, NC, Holly Lamberts and husband Adam of Indian Land, SC, five great grandchildren, Talya Carver and husband Devon, Emmett Wilson, Parker Wilson, Benjamin Wilson, and Carter Wilson, one great great grandchild Linkin Carver.



Visitation will be held at 11:00. Service at 12:00 on July 23, 2019, at Assurance United Methodist Church, 9700 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Huntersville, NC. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn West, Charlotte, NC.



Memorials may be sent to Assurance United Methodist Church or Harris Hospice Unit, Novant Presbyterian Main Hospital, Charlotte, NC.



The Wilson Family is in the care of Gaskin Funeral Services, Matthews,





