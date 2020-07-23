Mrs. Doris Coleman Kee died on Friday, July 17, 2020. Funeral Services for Mrs. Kee will be held on Friday, 12:00pm, July 24, 2020 at Saint Paul Baptist Church, 1401 Allen Street, Charlotte, NC, 28205. Visitation services will be held prior to the Funeral Service at 11:30am at the church. Interment to follow the service At Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens, 11201 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville, NC, 28078. Due to Covid-19 services will be limited to 50 attendees and mask must be worn by all those attending the services. Services Entrusted to King Funeral Home-Concord, 416 Old Charlotte Rd SW, Concord, NC ,28027 (704) 531-0359 or (980)777-8013