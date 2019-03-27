Doris King Francis, 89, of Davidson, NC, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home. She was born August 22, 1929, in Mooresville to the late James Robert King and Bethel Naomi Hartman King. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Peggy Mullinax and Dean Scarboro and brother, Jimmy King. As a young adult, Doris enjoyed an active lifestyle water skiing, roller skating and participated in beauty pageants. She was the first crowned Miss Mooresville in 1947 and later went on to participate in the Miss NC Pageant. Doris was very talented musically, playing the piano and singing in the church choir. She also worked for a modeling agency as a young adult and sang on the radio as commercial talent. Later in life, she served as president of the Better Business Bureau in Myrtle Beach, SC and was a co-owner of a lady's health salon.
Doris was known for her elegance and great sense of humor, quick wit and was always an advocate for the "underdog". She enjoyed celebrations with other people, especially her family and friends, and was generally the center of attention because of her personality.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Edward Francis, DVM; son, Mark Francis (Denise); daughter, Lisa F. Smith (Edward); grandchildren, Austin Francis, Hayden and Nathan Smith.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with Rev. Charlie A. Smith officiating. The family will receive friends and family following the service also at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte-Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St.,
Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Francis family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
