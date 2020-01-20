Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Loretta Marston. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Memorial service 11:00 AM McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Loretta Marston, 96, January 12th 2020 of Mint Hill North Carolina.



It is hard to sum up this amazing woman in one paragraph. Married to Albert J. Marston for 67 years she adored her family. A devoted military wife and mother. She was there through good and bad and stood firm in her beliefs and values for all of us to look up to. Doris taught us how to be a better version of ourselves. She worked for the New Jersey Passaic County Clerk of Courts as an accountant and was so proud to have made honorary sheriff. She ran a newspaper route with her family and while doing all this gave all of herself to her family and loved ones never missing a beat. She gave to so many charities, belonged to Red Hats society, loved to garden, cook, knit, crochet, sew and right up to the age of 96 do her cryptograms. Her main hobby though seemed to be running after us and helping all of us manage our lives.. she will forever be missed.



Doris has joined her loving husband of 67 years Albert James Marston in Heaven. She is survived by her family members; her adoring son; Allen J. Marston and former daughter in law Rachel D. Marston, she was greatly loved by her Grandchildren; Renee L. Studley her husband Jason M. Studley, Drew J. Marston his wife Kirstyn J. Marston, Casey M. Mullis her husband Steven Mullis, and Great Grandchildren: Brittney S. Marston, Brooke A. Marston, Chloe M. Studley, Sophia L. Marston and Great-Great Grandchildren Lilly K. Mullis, Emmett J. Marston. Doris had so much family and loved ones that will all miss her dearly. We want to thank Elliott's Manor Nursing home and all their loving staff for their gracious care of Doris as well as Charlotte Hospice for her end of care.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a reception to follow the services.



Condolences may be offered online at





