Doris Lunsford Gunter, age 92, of Charlotte, slipped peacefully into eternal life on October 4, 2020 at Olde Knox Commons in Huntersville, NC. Born in Del Rio, Tennessee, Feb. 17, 1928 to Lonnie and Hattie Click Lunsford, she moved to Mooresville, NC in 1940, graduating from Mooresville High School in 1945, having been a gifted student in math. In 1949, she married Winston Gunter and with him completed her family of two children, Jerrold and Donna.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Gunter, her parents, and her siblings, Lorene Lunsford, Beulah Clark (Ed), Chester Lunsford (Reba), and Frank Lunsford. Left to mourn her passing are her children, Jerrold and Donna Gunter, her granddaughter, Brandy Gunter, and great granddaughter, Pellyn Bolin. Also surviving is her remaining sibling, Leonard Lunsford (Bettie) and her sister-in-law, Betty Ruth Lunsford, a host of nieces, nephews, and their spouses. She also leaves behind many special friends from work and church that she loved as family. Lastly, her darling cat companions, Nancy, Iris, and Irene wish she would come home.
Her funeral will be at her graveside at Mount Zion Community Cemetery, 11420 Smith Road, Cornelius, North Carolina 28031 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with Reverend Lee Russell officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:00 am prior to the service. We kindly request that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Northlake Assembly of God Church at 2632 Sunset Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 or to a service-based charity of your choice
, such as a food bank of animal rescue.
