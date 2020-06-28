Doris Virginia McAlpin Landers, 95, of Charlotte, formerly of Birmingham, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in her home at Sharon Towers.
Mrs. Landers is survived by a daughter, Virginia (Ginger) Landers Kelly and her husband, Jim; son, Stanley Wayne Landers and his wife, Kathie; daughter-in-law, Donna Landers; grandchildren, Jennifer Kelly Seferyn, Jackie Kelly Wheeler, Tra Kelly, David Landers Jr., Kristy Landers Sodovar and Stanley Wayne Landers Jr. ;many nieces and nephews and her angel, Gwen Carreras Harriss.
Graveside services for the immediate family will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Trussville, Alabama.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.