Doris Mingus Cato, age 89 of Charlotte, went home to be with the Lord on March 15th, 2019
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Cato, also her brothers James, Ray, Paul, Lewis (Skinny) Mingus and sister Grace Layton. Surviving siblings TJ Mingus and Faye Burgess. Children Tina Foust/Mike, Chris Cato/Julie, Tim Cato. Grandchildren Caleb Cato, Ethan Cato, Candace Foust, Cameron Foust. Great Grandchildren Cayden, Kenzie and Cole Cato. Haven and Tucker Foust. She was loved by all and will always be remember for her spontaneous laughter. A service will be held Tuesday March 19th at Forest Lawn West. Visitation at 11:00, Service starts at 12:00 followed by graveside. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Mt Island Community Church, 4316 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 18, 2019