Service Information McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe 204 South Main Street Monroe , NC 281125543 (704)-289-3173

Doris Nash Greene, age 95, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. She was born in Union County on June 2, 1924, daughter of the late Jep and Florence Nash. She was preceded in death by her husband, B.F. Greene; her son, Berry Dale "Bub" Greene; her four brothers and three sisters.



She was a homemaker, tax preparer, excellent cook (her specialty being pecan pies), caretaker, and known as a community mom. She was known for her kind and compassionate demeanor and being willing to give you the shirt off her back. Even in her advanced age, she continued to take care of others who needed it.



She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Keziah (Keith); her sons, Terry Greene (Teresa) and Tim Greene; her grandchildren, Jason Keziah, Tyler Greene, Travis Greene, Krista Griffin, Kayla Funderburk and Colton Greene; and her five great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank the Jessie Helms Center staff for their care and kindness over the past two years.



A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Greene was held 3:00pm Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mill Creek Baptist Church. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, since Mrs. Greene was a life long member and supporter of Mill Creek Baptist Church, the family asks that donations be made to the Mill Creek Baptist Church Building Fund in her honor.



McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the Greene family.

