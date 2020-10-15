Doris Price

Doris Marie Price CHARLOTTE - Doris Marie Price nee Triskett of Charlotte, NC passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Doris was born in Cleveland, OH and graduated from Beaumont School, an all-girls Catholic high school. Doris was a very loving and giving person as shown by her active participation in the St. Vincent de Paul Church community, her tireless care of friends in need, and her devotion to her children and grandchildren. She was a talented artist with a beautiful voice, an ace bridge player, an avid golfer, and a charter member of Cedarwood Country Club (a proud member of their hole in one club!). Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim and granddaughter Katie Wolf. She is survived by her brother (Don Triskett), her four daughters and their husbands (Arlene and Glenn Kerns, Kathy and Leo Wolf, Jeannie and Chuck Turner, and Joannie and Clint Prouty), her eleven grandchildren and their spouses (Heather and Scott Salam, Megan and Eric Orozco, Jessica and Ben Hernandez, Jonathan and Sofia Kerns, Kristen Wolf, Maggie and David Rowland, Leo Wolf, Erin Turner, Jeff Prouty, Michelle Prouty, Mary Prouty), and her ten great grandchildren (Noah, Sam, and Evie Salam, Ramsey, Skylar, Kai, and Swayze Kerns, Sadie and Silas Hernandez, and Darius Rowland). A private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. The inurnment at the church's columbarium will directly follow the service. To view the service via live streaming, click the following link. https://www.facebook.com/stvdpcharlotte/
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in Doris' memory to Holy Angels of North Carolina in Belmont: www.holyangelsnc.org
or the National Kidney Foundation
: https://www.kidney.org/