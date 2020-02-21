Age 84, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away February 19, 2020. Born February 26, 1935, in Cleveland County North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Iva Lee Turner. Doris graduated from Lowell High School and went on to Gaston Memorial Hospital to complete their registered nurse program. She served over 50 years as a registered nurse. When not working, Doris enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Roy Berryhill; sons, Kim Berrryhill and his wife, Laura, of Mint Hill, and Chip Berryhill and his husband, Donald, of New York City; grandchildren, Sean and Chad Berryhill; brothers, Mike and Steve; sisters, Kay and Diane; and many more loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. with a funeral ceremony to be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 15000 York Road Charlotte, NC 28278, with interment to follow at the Historic Steele Creek Presbyterian Churchyard, 7001 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Charlotte, NC 28217.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic Steele Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, 15000 York Road Charlotte, NC 28278, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, P.O. Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247.
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2020