Doris Turner Berryhill (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Turner Berryhill.
Service Information
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC
28203
(704)-315-6241
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill
15000 York Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill
15000 York Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Historic Steele Creek Presbyterian Churchyard
7001 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Age 84, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away February 19, 2020. Born February 26, 1935, in Cleveland County North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Iva Lee Turner. Doris graduated from Lowell High School and went on to Gaston Memorial Hospital to complete their registered nurse program. She served over 50 years as a registered nurse. When not working, Doris enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Doris is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Roy Berryhill; sons, Kim Berrryhill and his wife, Laura, of Mint Hill, and Chip Berryhill and his husband, Donald, of New York City; grandchildren, Sean and Chad Berryhill; brothers, Mike and Steve; sisters, Kay and Diane; and many more loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. with a funeral ceremony to be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 15000 York Road Charlotte, NC 28278, with interment to follow at the Historic Steele Creek Presbyterian Churchyard, 7001 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Charlotte, NC 28217.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic Steele Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, 15000 York Road Charlotte, NC 28278, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, P.O. Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247.

Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.