Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea Anne "Dottie Ann" (Leigh) Purnell. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 16151 Lancaster Hwy Charlotte , NC 28277 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Dottie Anne, 68, died on April 18, 2020.



Mrs. Purnell was born on December 29, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Dorothy Leigh formerly of Clifton Heights, PA. She graduated from the East Stroudsburg University of PA with a degree in Philosophy in 1973. She married Thomas Purnell in 1995. The Purnell's moved to Roanoke, VA and eventually to Charlotte where Dottie worked in computer sales with several large corporations, traveling and training customers on technology products. Dottie was active in the Golden Retriever Rescue organization and operated a small dog day care facility in her home after retiring in 2012.



Mrs. Purnell is survived by her brothers, Joseph Leigh, Jr (Phyllis) and James Leigh (Barbara) and her beloved golden retriever, Copper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom.



She will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Michaels of the Valley in Ligonier, PA. No services can be scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Retriever Rescue Charlotte-GRRCC, PO Box 471931, Charlotte, NC 28247.



Online condolences may be left at





Dottie Anne, 68, died on April 18, 2020.Mrs. Purnell was born on December 29, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Dorothy Leigh formerly of Clifton Heights, PA. She graduated from the East Stroudsburg University of PA with a degree in Philosophy in 1973. She married Thomas Purnell in 1995. The Purnell's moved to Roanoke, VA and eventually to Charlotte where Dottie worked in computer sales with several large corporations, traveling and training customers on technology products. Dottie was active in the Golden Retriever Rescue organization and operated a small dog day care facility in her home after retiring in 2012.Mrs. Purnell is survived by her brothers, Joseph Leigh, Jr (Phyllis) and James Leigh (Barbara) and her beloved golden retriever, Copper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom.She will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Michaels of the Valley in Ligonier, PA. No services can be scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Retriever Rescue Charlotte-GRRCC, PO Box 471931, Charlotte, NC 28247.Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close