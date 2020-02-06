Dorothea F. Campbell (1926 - 2020)
Service Information
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC
28104
(704)-846-3771
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Obituary
Mrs. Dorothea F. Campbell, 93, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at The Pavilion in Charlotte.

Dorothea was born on October 27, 1926 in Manhattan, NY, daughter to the late Edward and Mary Clark. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband William Campbell; sisters Kathleen and Patricia; brothers-in-law Thomas, George and Gilbert; sister-in-law Frances; and son-in-law James.

Survivors include her daughters JoAnn Hefner of Pendleton, SC and Laura Campbell of Charlotte; granddaughters Kristen Franqui (Jason) and Laura Williams (Joey); great-grandchildren Jeremy Hetzler, Ciara Franqui, Matthew Hetzler and Dayton Franqui. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Campbell; brother-in-law John Sickinger; and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 12:30 PM.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 6, 2020
