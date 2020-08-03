1/1
Dorothy Agnes Underwood
1923 - 2020
Dorothy Agnes (Poll) Underwood, 96, of Concord, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at home with family by her side.

Dorothy was born September 12, 1923 in Danville, IL, to the late Karl and Rica (Dettman) Poll. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Irvin Underwood; daughter, Carla Jean Underwood; and two brothers and three sisters.

Dorothy married Carl on October 17, 1943. She worked as a secretary at C&EI railroad in Danville, IL, and retired after many years as a bookkeeper for Pelton & Crane in Charlotte, NC. She was a longtime member of Ascension Lutheran Church and Lambda Tau Delta philanthropic sorority.

Survivors include daughter, Cheri Dennis and husband, Keith, of Charlotte, NC; son, Kevin Underwood and wife, Karen, of Concord, NC; four grandchildren, Nathan Dennis and wife, Lindsay, Mary Dennis and fiance, Charlie Mitchell, Brooklyn Timmons and husband, Justin, and Brandon Underwood and girlfriend, Fran Suastegui; five great-grandchildren, Troy Simpson, Ava Golding, Evan Dennis, Adrianne Dennis and Ellie Mae Timmons; her loyal companion, Daisy the Labrador; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, Charlotte, NC. Dorothy will be laid to rest with Carl and Carla at Springhill Cemetery, Danville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to Ascension Lutheran Church, 1225 East Morehead St., Charlotte NC 28204.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Underwood family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
