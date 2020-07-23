Dorothy Alexander Sides, 89, of Charlotte, passed away July 22, 2020. Born October 25, 1930 in Union County, she was the daughter of Fleety Fitzhugh and Mollie (Hill) Alexander. She was married to Donald Ray Sides for 59 years.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Tara C. Canipe of Hickory NC; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Donna Sides Lail; sister, Margaret Bumgardner and a brother, Arnold Alexander.
Graveside Service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC. Visitation 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Memorials to Bethel Baptist Church, 4801 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
