Dorothy Alexander Sides
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Alexander Sides, 89, of Charlotte, passed away July 22, 2020. Born October 25, 1930 in Union County, she was the daughter of Fleety Fitzhugh and Mollie (Hill) Alexander. She was married to Donald Ray Sides for 59 years.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Tara C. Canipe of Hickory NC; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Donna Sides Lail; sister, Margaret Bumgardner and a brother, Arnold Alexander.

Graveside Service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC. Visitation 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Memorials to Bethel Baptist Church, 4801 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
David Perkins
July 23, 2020
I was honored to be able to work with Dot and help her during her final ten years.
David A Perkins
Friend
