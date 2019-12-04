Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Anne (Robbins) Leckie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born March 26, 1928 in Charlotte, NC to Homer Erwin and Lily Baskerville Robbins.



Dot is survived by three children: Anthony Blake Leckie, Jr. (Sheila) of Charlotte, NC; Melody Elaine Leckie of Manteo, NC; Cherie Leckie Amos (Trip) of High Point, NC; one grandchild: Michelle Anne Leckie (Matt Davies) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; two great-grandchildren: Eloise Blythe Davies and Penelope Rose Davies, also of Kill Devil Hills, NC; special cousins Meredith and Tom Forshaw of Charlotte, NC and long-time friend MaryAnn Luedtke of Greensboro, NC, along with many cousins, god-children and friends.



There will be a memorial service at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 303 Eastchester Dr, High Point, NC on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Manteo Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dare County Hospice: PO Box 669, Manteo, NC 27954 or to Outer Banks Conservationists, PO Box 721, Manteo, NC 27954.



Dorothy Anne Robbins Leckie, age 91, of 202 Uppowoc Ave, Manteo, NC, died peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, December 1, 2019.

