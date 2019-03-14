Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Lynn" Baucom. View Sign

Dorothy Lynn (" Lynn") Baucom, 66, of Charlotte, lost her mercifully brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Monday morning, March 11. Lynn touched our lives with her purity of soul and spirit. A ward of the state since the age of 2 due to scarlet fever, Lynn was found and rescued by her sister, Carol, who became her legal guardian, caregiver, champion and beloved "Mama" for the final 36 years of her life. Lynn spent her last moments in the loving arms of Carol, and now is in the loving arms of God. Lynn loved her Barbie dolls, warm spring days, the S.T.EPS program and her provider Vanessa O, and her loyal therapy cat, Piper, who was constantly by her side. While her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, we are reassured that the heavens have gained one more angel. She was preceded in death by her Father Boyce Malachi Baucom, Mother Margaret Evelyn Rhodes Gunter, and Sister Vickie Gail B. Melton. She is survived by her Sisters Carol Baucom Pietras, Karen T. Williams, and Ann T. Turner; Brother Ernest E. Thomas Jr, along with many Nieces & Nephews. The Visitation will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral Service. The Funeral will held on Saturday March 16, 2019 2pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral Service.

