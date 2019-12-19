Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Caldwell) Black. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Caldwell Black, of 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews died on December 16, 2019 after a period of declining health. Dot was born on February 27, 1930 in Matthews. She and her twin brother, Don, were the youngest of the thirteen children of John McCamey Caldwell and Mary Ella Shannon Caldwell, all of whom pre-deceased her. She was a life-long resident of Matthews.



Dot was also pre-deceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 63 years, William James Black, Sr. She is survived by her three daughters, Janice Black Alexander (Randy) of Matthews, Sarah Black Pollifrone (Ralph) of Atlanta, GA, and Deborah Black Stegall (Stan) of Matthews, her son, William James Black, Jr. (Lee) of Raleigh, NC, a sister-in-law (her twin's wife) Josephine Snyder Caldwell, and two brothers-in-law Ted Michael Black (Rayona) and Gilbert Earl Black (Sharon, deceased). She has five grandsons (Adam, Andrew, Will, Harrison, and Evan), three granddaughters (Alex, Shelby, and Olivia), four great grandchildren (Zoe, Jack, Lincoln, and Sam) and a host of nieces and nephews.......each of them loved her dearly and brought her great joy.



Dot graduated from Matthews high school in 1948 and attended Mars Hill College. She worked for P and N Railway prior to starting her family and later worked for the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System (Central Office) for fifteen years.



Dot's greatest love was her family. Both Dot and Bill took their role as a parent very seriously and were most diligent in teaching their four children (and their children) the importance of a strong faith, a good work ethic, good manners, kindness, and responsibility. Bill and Dot parented their children on the home sight of the Caldwell family farm and lived there until it was annexed into Charlotte in 2001. Dot loved playing bridge as well as a great day of shopping. She felt it was not possible to have too many clothes, shoes, or handbags. She truly lived by the motto "if the shoe fits, buy it in every color". She lived a long and happy life, and for her and that long life, her family is very thankful.



Dot's family would like to thank the staff of Novant Oncology (Matthews), Novant Infusion (Matthews), and Plantation Estates for the kind and loving care she received from each place.



A service celebrating her life and resurrection will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00am, Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade Street, NC 28105 with Reverend Chuck Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church after the service. Burial immediately following the visitation at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104.



Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr, Matthews, NC, 28104.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in Dot's memory to Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105.





