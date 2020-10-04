Dorothy Broadnax

Dorothy Mae Whitehead Broadnax CHARLOTTE - Dorothy "Dottie" Broadnax, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28th, 2020, in the presence of family at Sharon Towers Nursing Facility, where she succumbed to the infirmities of stroke and advancing dementia. Married to her loving husband, Ernie, for 64 years until his death in 2012, Dottie is survived by their only child, son Ernest III "Randy" and his wife, Jennifer. As one of eight siblings, (having recently lost her older sister, Hazel), Dottie also leaves behind one brother, Bobby Whitehead and wife, Patsy, a niece, Kathy, who Dottie thought of as a daughter, nieces Joyce, Sylvia, Donna, Bonnie and Mary Beth, as well as nephews Chuck, Tommy, David, Buddha and Jimmy. In the late 1950's, Dottie, of small stature but mighty tell-it-like-it-is personality, made a splash onto the work scene when she joined the Lance Corporation in Charlotte, becoming the first female supervisor. After transferring to Houston to further Ernie's career with Exxon-Mobil, she went to work for Eckerds until both she and Ernie retired to Surfside Beach, SC in the early 1990's. Dottie Broadnax was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, as well as a devoted member of Hickory Grove Methodist Church. She will be interred with Ernie at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC, date TBD, but we know she and Ernie are already dancing together again. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store