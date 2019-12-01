Dorothy "Dottie" Sue Huneycutt Burnside, 70, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 27, 2019. She was born in Durham, NC, on September 8, 1949.
She is predeceased by her husband, John Edward ("Eddie") Burnside, III; her daughter, Dorothy "Patrice" Burnside; her father, Charles Jerome Huneycutt, Sr.; her mother, Alberta Piner Huneycutt; and her brother, Charles Jerome ("Jerry") Huneycutt, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Alicia Burnside Fogle (Matt); her granddaughters, Patricia Grace Fogle and Piner Eloise Fogle; and her sisters, Jane Earle Duncan, Alice Ruth Huneycutt, and Michelle Huneycutt Johnson.
Dottie graduated from Myers Park High School in 1967 and was a graduate of Queens University. She worked for many years as a substitute teacher for the Mecklenburg County schools. She was an active member of Myers Park Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir for over 35 years.
Services will be held at the Myers Park Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2 pm. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, to donate online at cpccfoundation.org and specify the Patrice Burnside scholarship fund. Also, donations may be made by phone: 704.330.6869.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019