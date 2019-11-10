Dorothy C. Keener, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019.
She was born on June 29, 1930 in Union County, NC to the late John and Nannie Puckett Cheshire.
Dot worked with Sears, Roebuck and Company in Accounting for over 30 years. She enjoyed being outside, working in her yard, and gazing at her flowers and birds. Mrs. Keener was a dedicated, self sacrificing mother, raising her son on her own after the untimely passing of her husband, Glenn.
Mrs. Keener is survived by her son, John Keener and wife Sherri; grandchildren, Austin Keener, Emily Keener, and Jordan Cummings; great grandchildren, Scarlett Cummings.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn B. Keener; five sisters and four brothers.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Wilson Grove Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wilson Grove Baptist Church, 6624 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 10, 2019