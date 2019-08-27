Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Clapp Rodgers. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service 5301 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC 282123611 (704)-568-2106 Funeral service 1:00 PM Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service 5301 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC 282123611 View Map Graveside service Following Services Sharon Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Clapp Rodgers went home to be with the Lord Jesus on August 25, 2019.



She was born in Charlotte on October 20, 1923, daughter of Herman Mason Clapp and Mary Peeler Clapp. She graduated from Central High School in 1942 and graduated from Southern California Bible College in Pasadena, California in 1946 with a BS in early childhood education. Her gift was with small children as she loved to relate to and teach them. She lived a life of grace and kindness, reflecting the grace she experienced through her Savior, Jesus Christ. Another delight was singing as she loved to sing with her husband and little ones around the house. Dorothy had a wonderful sense of adventure and loved to travel. She was influential in arranging trips with her two daughters Donna and Becky to Hawaii, England, and California. For her 90th birthday her family took her on a cruise to the Bahamas. Mother also loved to shepherd her grandchildren to Putt-Putt near her home in Charlotte. She had a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile. Anyone visiting was always greeted with a big smile and hug! She attended Garr Memorial Church and later Christlife Church. She is preceded in passing by husband John Rodgers, sisters Betty Mason(Buford) and Barbara Teague(Johnny). Her surviving family are Dr. Donna Wike and husband Gurney of Statesville, Rebecca Campbell (Scott) of Beeville, Texas and John Rodgers of Charlotte. Grandchildren are Jennifer Wike Huger (George), Kimberly Loftis( Matt), Leah Hampton(Jesse), Kristina Johnson(Craig), Laura Campbell, Cromwell Campbell(Mandy), Mary Salas(Rick), Travis Campbell (Nilda); 23 great grandchildren and numerous other family. Many thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Statesville for assisting her since 2015 in providing a loving and supportive environment. Funeral service will be held at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service in Charlotte on Thursday, August 29 at 1 pm with graveside services following at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial may be made to Christlife Church or .

Dorothy Clapp Rodgers went home to be with the Lord Jesus on August 25, 2019.She was born in Charlotte on October 20, 1923, daughter of Herman Mason Clapp and Mary Peeler Clapp. She graduated from Central High School in 1942 and graduated from Southern California Bible College in Pasadena, California in 1946 with a BS in early childhood education. Her gift was with small children as she loved to relate to and teach them. She lived a life of grace and kindness, reflecting the grace she experienced through her Savior, Jesus Christ. Another delight was singing as she loved to sing with her husband and little ones around the house. Dorothy had a wonderful sense of adventure and loved to travel. She was influential in arranging trips with her two daughters Donna and Becky to Hawaii, England, and California. For her 90th birthday her family took her on a cruise to the Bahamas. Mother also loved to shepherd her grandchildren to Putt-Putt near her home in Charlotte. She had a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile. Anyone visiting was always greeted with a big smile and hug! She attended Garr Memorial Church and later Christlife Church. She is preceded in passing by husband John Rodgers, sisters Betty Mason(Buford) and Barbara Teague(Johnny). Her surviving family are Dr. Donna Wike and husband Gurney of Statesville, Rebecca Campbell (Scott) of Beeville, Texas and John Rodgers of Charlotte. Grandchildren are Jennifer Wike Huger (George), Kimberly Loftis( Matt), Leah Hampton(Jesse), Kristina Johnson(Craig), Laura Campbell, Cromwell Campbell(Mandy), Mary Salas(Rick), Travis Campbell (Nilda); 23 great grandchildren and numerous other family. Many thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Statesville for assisting her since 2015 in providing a loving and supportive environment. Funeral service will be held at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service in Charlotte on Thursday, August 29 at 1 pm with graveside services following at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial may be made to Christlife Church or . Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close