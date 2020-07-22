Dorothy D. Stockbridge passed away recently. She was born in Ravenna, OH in September 1931 to the late Estelle S. Dallow and William H. Dallow. She attended Kent Roosevelt High School and graduated from Kent State University earning a B.S. degree in education. She taught fourth grade in the Hudson School district in Ohio for 19 years.



She married the late Henry Stockbridge in 1972 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They moved from Ohio to Minnesota and later chose to live in Charlotte. They bought and managed a motel on Wilkinson Boulevard and interacted with businessmen from Germany. After four years, they sold the motel and moved to various places in North and South Carolina, settling in Indian Trail, North Carolina for nine years. Dorothy retired from working in Walmart at the Arboretum, for more than 15 years. After her husband's death, Dorothy lived in Sun City, Carolina Lakes for a short time. After being incapacitated by a stroke, she lived in assisted living, spending many years at Brookdale South where she was well cared for.



In early years, Mrs. Stockbridge enjoyed doing cross-stitch, working crossword puzzles and entertaining friends. When she moved to Sun City Carolina Lakes, she became active in the Choral Society and Performing Arts Club. She will be remembered by friends as a radiant spirit.



Mrs. Stockbridge's relatives are her brother Frederick (Marlene) Dallow and their children; cousins, Mrs. Richard Sands, the late George Sewald (Hope Jones) and Julie Wert and her cousin's children. She held special memories of Mr. Stockbridge's children, Nancy Stockbridge, Sally Stockbridge and Henry Stockbridge (Laura Norris) and their children.



Most of all, Dorothy enjoyed her friends. She was a member of the South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church and delighted in the visits of church members.



Private services were held at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, Charlotte NC.



The family asks, if you wish, memorials may be made to the South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church at 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte NC 28277.



