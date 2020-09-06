On Friday, August 28, 2020, Dorothy Dean Stiles, loving wife of John Stiles, cherished mother of 3 sons, stepson, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, passed away at the age of 95.
Dorothy, was born November 5, 1924, to Thomas and Inez Christian, in Sturgis, KY. She received her Master's Degree in History from Murray State University and was a beloved teacher in the public school system in Mayfield, Kentucky, for over a decade, along with her former spouse, the late David H. Winslow, Sr.
Dorothy (known by many as Dot) moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1971, where she began a new career as one of the first female buyers for Belk Department Store Headquarters. Dot enjoyed a long and distinguished career, retiring in 1992.
Her greatest loves were her family, history, music and art. One could never visit Dot when she was not in the midst of devouring a biography or historical book. She was the lead vocalist, bassist, and harpsichord player in the popular folk quartet "The Annabelles," who performed throughout the Charlotte area for over two decades. She was also an accomplished jazz pianist. Additionally, she loved painting landscapes and still life.
She will be remembered for her loving and kind nature, sparkling wit, intellectual acumen, and creative abilities, which inspired her family members and close friends.
In addition to her husband John Stiles, she is survived by her loving sons and spouses: David (Rita), Chris (Bridget), Billy (Tina) Winslow; her grandchildren, Joshua (Chantal), Darran (Alexa), Brian, Dylan, Michael (Laura), and Whitney Winslow; great-grandchildren, Bella, Lilah and Max Winslow; stepson Kevin (Sandra) Stiles; and step-grandchildren, Adam and Frankie Stiles (Jonathon) Hanna; and dearest friend Martha Kiker. God bless this beautiful woman. May her spirit live within us forever.
Memorial Services will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com