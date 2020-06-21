Dorothy Elizabeth Crosby, age 93 of Charlotte, died June 16, 2020. A visitation will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 from 5-7pm at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 24, 2020 at 11am at Hankins and Whittington. For full obituary and to share online condolences please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.