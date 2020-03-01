Dorothy Hailey 93, passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020.
Born August 24, 1926 in Greenville, SC, she is the daughter of the late William Guerry Boyd and Annie Mildred Yates Boyd.
Dorothy, a faithful member of Cokesbury United Methosdist Church, received an undergraduate degree from Winthrop University, graduated with a Master's degree from UNCC and retired from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools after spending many years teaching 8th grade math at McClintock Middle School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Lee Hailey; 2 sons, Steven Patrick Hailey and Charles Weldon Hailey; a son-in-law, Dean Egly; and 4 siblings, Billy Boyd Jr., Mildred Pitman, Robert Boyd and Evelyn Davis.
Survivors include her daughter, LeAnne Craig (Hank Sopel); a grandson, Matthew Grady Craig (Bethany); 2 great grandchildren, Liam Benjamin Craig and Cadence Craig; and 2 daughters-in-law, Roxanne Hailey and Mary Ann Hailey.
Memorial services are planned for 3:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 6701 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com for the Hailey family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2020