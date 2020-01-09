Dorothy Jeanne Hayes "Jeanne" CHARLOTTE - Dorothy "Jeanne" Hayes skipped into heaven on Christmas day, 2019, to meet the Jesus she so loved. She spent 92 years on this earth, blessing the lives of those who knew her. She joins her husband, Bud, is survived by her sister Marilee Moffatt, son Robert Hayes and wife Jane, daughter Cathi Vossekuil and husband Greg, daughter Dianne Alspaugh and husband Douglas, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Carmel Hills for their loving and excellent care of Jeanne. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, Sunday, January 26, at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in her name be made to .

